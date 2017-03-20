Nascar 46 mins ago 5:14 p.m.Zuckerberg takes ride with Dale Jr. at CMS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Charlotte on Tuesday-- and he did something a lot of wish we could: take a ride around Charlotte Motor Speedway with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Broadcasted on Facebook Live, of course, Zuck climbed into the passenger seat of the NASCAR racing experience car with Junior behind the wheel. "Yeah! That was amazing.
