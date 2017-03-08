NASCAR 2017: Schedule, TV, live scori...

NASCAR 2017: Schedule, TV, live scoring for Kobalt 400 in Las Vegas

9 hrs ago

The race is Sunday with the green flag at 3:30 p.m. on FOX and live streamed on Fox Sports Go . Qualifying is Friday at 7:45 p.m. on FS2.

