Money is behind Las Vegas becoming NASCAR's busiest market

NASCAR drivers Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch; Las Vegas Motor Speedway general manager Chris Powell; Rossi Ralenkotter, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority; Markus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports; and Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly prepare to address the media Wednesday after announcing Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host two top-tier NASCAR races beginning in 2018. [AP PHOTO] LAS VEGAS - The signature event remains in Florida and most race teams call North Carolina home, but the nation's gambling mecca is about to become NASCAR's busiest market.

