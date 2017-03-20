Mercedes and Ferrari set the pace in ...

Mercedes and Ferrari set the pace in F1 preseason testing

Kimi Raikkonen was fastest with Ferrari on Thursday as the teams completed a four-day session outside Barcelona, while Valtteri Bottas ended with the quickest time of the week with Mercedes. The two teams showed better pace and reliability from the start, indicating that they will likely be a step ahead when the season begins on March in Australia.

