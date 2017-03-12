Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR race in Las Vegas
Martin Truex Jr. passed Brad Keselowski with two laps to go and avoided a last-lap wreck that led to a pit-road brawl and left Kyle Busch bloodied in a wild finish to the NASCAR Cup race Sunday. An aggressive Joey Logano spun out Busch , sending him spinning down pit road at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
