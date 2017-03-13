Logano uses fast late lap to claim po...

Logano uses fast late lap to claim pole in Phoenix

Joey Logano capped a day in the spotlight with a fast late lap Friday to claim the pole for the NASCAR Camping World 500. With the temperature in the low 90s and the sun beginning to set, Ryan Blaney qualified second to give Ford the top two spots to start Sunday's race.

