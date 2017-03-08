Logano pulls away from Larson, wins L...

Logano pulls away from Larson, wins Las Vegas Xfinity race

17 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

Joey Logano pulled away from Kyle Larson on a restart with four laps left and held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday. Logano chose the outside lane on the last restart and moved in front of Larson out of the fourth turn at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first Xfinity victory since October at Charlotte.

