Logano pulls away from Larson, wins Las Vegas Xfinity race
Joey Logano pulled away from Kyle Larson on a restart with four laps left and held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday. Logano chose the outside lane on the last restart and moved in front of Larson out of the fourth turn at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first Xfinity victory since October at Charlotte.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|17 hr
|StagePhartss
|8
|Fatbobby
|23 hr
|Fatbobby
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Fri
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Thu
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Thu
|Such Phart
|4
|Remembering & Missing Mindy <3
|Mar 9
|A Friend
|1
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|Mar 7
|Johny Ringo
|2
