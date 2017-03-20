Local NASCAR driver Salvatore Iovino makes season debut
Competitive racer Salvatore Iovino, right, recently signed autographs for and took pictures with students from Matt Elementary and Liberty Middle School. Iovino made his East Series debut Feb. 19, finishing 17th out of 27 at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.
