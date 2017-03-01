LISTEN: Samatha Busch talks life on t...

LISTEN: Samatha Busch talks life on the NASCAR road with husband Kyle

Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Raising a family can be a challenge. But raising one while traveling 30+ weekends a year? Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, shares how they're able to it as they raise their 2-year-old son Brexton.

Chicago, IL

