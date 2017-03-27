Las Vegas welcomes Raiders with open arms, big hopes
" A city famous for its over-the-top reputation is eagerly welcoming an NFL franchise that boasts an equally outsized character and the promise of big-league legitimacy for the desert gambling oasis, which up to now has seen major sporting events just passing through. Las Vegas is no stranger to big time events catering to all tastes.
