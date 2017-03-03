Las Vegas pursuing second NASCAR Cup race
Las Vegas pursuing second NASCAR Cup race The city of Las Vegas is pursuing a second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lof9yy The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a sponsorship package that could result in a second Cup race at the 1.5-mile track.
