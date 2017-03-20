Kyle Larson is NASCARa s next budding superstar
Kevin Harvick compared him with a young Jeff Gordon. Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls Larson a future star of the sport, too, saying fans will embrace his personality because he's a "really, really cool guy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|15 hr
|ReallyPhartt
|18
|Nascar tours
|Thu
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|2
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC