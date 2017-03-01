Kyle Busch wheels his Toyota to second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Atlanta
The pole winner at Atlanta for the sixth time, Busch pulled away after a restart on lap 148 of 163 and beat Brad Keselowski to the finish line by .605 seconds to score his second straight victory at the 1.54-mile track in Saturday's Rinnai 250. "It took so long to get here to begin with," Busch said in victory lane.
