Kyle Busch wheels his Toyota to secon...

Kyle Busch wheels his Toyota to second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Atlanta

The pole winner at Atlanta for the sixth time, Busch pulled away after a restart on lap 148 of 163 and beat Brad Keselowski to the finish line by .605 seconds to score his second straight victory at the 1.54-mile track in Saturday's Rinnai 250. "It took so long to get here to begin with," Busch said in victory lane.

