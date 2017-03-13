Kyle Busch-Joey Logano scrum is NASCA...

Kyle Busch-Joey Logano scrum is NASCAR marketing gold

3 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The Morality Police have taken to the streets and cyberspace, chastising Kyle Busch and Joey Logano for their brief but contentious scrum after Sunday's Cup race in Las Vegas. Let me provide some critical information so we can close the case and move onto other things, like political rants and inclement weather updates: The occasional fists-of-fury moments, coupled with non-life-threatening blood splatter, is good for the sport.

