Kevin Harvick wrecks out of Kobalt 400, rips NASCAR's medical response
Harvick was working his way up from a 19th staring position in Sunday's Kobalt 400 when he was involved in a one-car wreck in Turn 1 after appearing to blow a right-front tire. "It started vibrating about four or five laps there before it blew out, and I was just trying to ride it to the end of the stage there," Harvick told Fox Sports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|1 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|5
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Sat
|StagePhartss
|8
|Fatbobby
|Sat
|Fatbobby
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Mar 9
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Mar 9
|Such Phart
|4
|Remembering & Missing Mindy <3
|Mar 9
|A Friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC