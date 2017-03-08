Kevin Harvick wrecks out of Kobalt 40...

Kevin Harvick wrecks out of Kobalt 400, rips NASCAR's medical response

15 hrs ago

Harvick was working his way up from a 19th staring position in Sunday's Kobalt 400 when he was involved in a one-car wreck in Turn 1 after appearing to blow a right-front tire. "It started vibrating about four or five laps there before it blew out, and I was just trying to ride it to the end of the stage there," Harvick told Fox Sports.

Chicago, IL

