Kevin Harvick will host a SiriusXM NASCAR radio show this season
Kevin Harvick hosting a weekly satellite radio show is either the best or worst idea imaginable, but SiriusXM will give it a shot this season. The official NASCAR radio channel will launch "Happy Hours" on March 28 hosted by Matt Yocum and the 2014 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion himself.
