Keselowski steals victory
Too fast, it turned out. Harvick ruined a dominating performance by speeding on his final pit stop, allowing Brad Keselowski to steal a NASCAR Monster Energy Cup victory in Hampton, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racing in two series.
|5 hr
|Rich K
|3
|question about new format
|Sun
|MrTinkertrain24
|24
|points
|Sun
|RC MATTHEWS
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Sun
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Mar 4
|ThatPharts
|4
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Mar 4
|Bubba
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC