Justin Allgaier holds on to win Xfinity, his 1st victory in 5 years
Justin Allgaier held on to the lead in a restart with four laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race in scorching heat, his first victory in five years. Justin Allgaier holds on to win Xfinity, his 1st victory in 5 years Justin Allgaier held on to the lead in a restart with four laps to go and won the NASCAR Xfinity race in scorching heat, his first victory in five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busch, Logano meet with NASCAR officials in Pho...
|15 hr
|Rear Phart
|2
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|15 hr
|MorePhartz
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Fri
|Hilton Head
|18
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Fri
|Deserved Pharts
|2
|question about new format
|Mar 15
|jakedg
|26
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 15
|WhyPhart
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC