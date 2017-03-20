Johnson wins Match Play
Dustin Johnson won the Dell Technologies Match Play with more drama than he needed to cap off an otherwise dominant week that made him the first player to sweep the four World Golf Championships. The scorecard will show Johnson never trailed in any of his seven matches over 112 holes, ending with a 1-up victory over Jon Rahm for his third straight victory that left no doubt who was No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar tours
|4 hr
|dadof83
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Sun
|JrPhartzz
|12
|Crank it up
|Sun
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC