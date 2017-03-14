Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to chase NASCAR history
There are 4 comments on the USA Today story from Yesterday, titled Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to chase NASCAR history. In it, USA Today reports that:
The driver and crew chief admit to their share of spats but Johnson-Knaus are inextricably bound by their success together as they chase an eighth Cup Series championship. Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to chase NASCAR history The driver and crew chief admit to their share of spats but Johnson-Knaus are inextricably bound by their success together as they chase an eighth Cup Series championship.
#1 12 hrs ago
The greatest team NACAR has ever known, soon to be the 8-Time champ. Glad I'm alive to see this.
United States
#2 11 hrs ago
Together phartts
#3 8 hrs ago
Dude why don't you disappear
United States
#4 7 hrs ago
Dude phart
