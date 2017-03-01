How the weather effects NASCAR races

How the weather effects NASCAR races

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

The amount of tape a team put on a car's grill opening will impact the engine temperatures and downforce. David Ragan is from Unadilla, Georgia and is happy to be at his home track for the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... 11 hr Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... 18 hr ThatPharts 4
"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air" 19 hr Bubba 3
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Fri MakesPhartxx 68
question about new format Mar 2 FYI 22
What's wrong with NASCAR Mar 1 Superchase13 8
Did you hear Kurt Busch on RadioActive yesterday? Mar 1 Cale 11 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,325 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC