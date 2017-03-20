How NASCAR fans can ride the Metrolin...

How NASCAR fans can ride the Metrolink for free to Auto Club Speedway

FONTANA >> For those attending Sunday's NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway , Metrolink is once again offering free round-trip tickets, according to a news release from the Fontana speedway. The free train service is only being offered for a limited time to Auto Club 400 attendees who make reservations in advance on a first come first served basis, according to the release .

Chicago, IL

