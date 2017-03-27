Heath Ledger's 'bloodied' shirt from Brokeback Mountain could fetch A 16k at auction
A "blood-stained" shirt worn by the late actor Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain is expected to fetch up to 20,000 dollars at auction next month. The Western-style shirt, which has patches of fake blood on it, featured in a fight scene with Heath's co-star Jake Gyllenhaal in Ang Lee's Oscar-winning 2005 film.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar tours
|Mon
|dadof83
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Sun
|JrPhartzz
|12
|Crank it up
|Sun
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
