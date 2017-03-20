Hamilton makes NASCAR history as first black race director
Jusan Hamilton grew up working on cars in his grandfather's garage, and he has been in love with motorsports ever since. He dreamed of driving all the way from upstate New York's dirt tracks to the bright lights of NASCAR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar tours
|4 hr
|dadof83
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Sun
|JrPhartzz
|12
|Crank it up
|Sun
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC