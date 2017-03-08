Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Life after NASCAR leads Robby Gordon to Stadium Super Trucks series
When Robby Gordon was preparing for life after NASCAR a few years ago, he reached into the past for the next step in his career. What he came up with was the Stadium Super Trucks series - a Grand Prix of St. Petersburg fan favorite that features trucks flying off ramps, slamming into each other and turning corners on three wheels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|17 hr
|StagePhartss
|8
|Fatbobby
|23 hr
|Fatbobby
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Fri
|RatePharttz
|16
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|Thu
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|Thu
|Such Phart
|4
|Remembering & Missing Mindy <3
|Mar 9
|A Friend
|1
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|Mar 7
|Johny Ringo
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC