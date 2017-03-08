Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Life af...

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Life after NASCAR leads Robby Gordon to Stadium Super Trucks series

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

When Robby Gordon was preparing for life after NASCAR a few years ago, he reached into the past for the next step in his career. What he came up with was the Stadium Super Trucks series - a Grand Prix of St. Petersburg fan favorite that features trucks flying off ramps, slamming into each other and turning corners on three wheels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... 17 hr StagePhartss 8
Fatbobby 23 hr Fatbobby 1
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Fri RatePharttz 16
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... Thu GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... Thu Such Phart 4
Remembering & Missing Mindy <3 Mar 9 A Friend 1
Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed Mar 7 Johny Ringo 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC