Nevada Democrat Argues for Cities to License Public Pot Use Cities and counties in Nevada would have the authority to allow adults to use marijuana in public under a proposal legislators are considering. Freedom Park Sex Assault Suspect Arrested A suspect is behind bars in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Freedom Park earlier this month, according to Las Vegas police.

