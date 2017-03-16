Expect Kevin Harvick to put the pedal to the metal at NASCAR Phoenix race
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who tangled last weekend at Las Vegas, should also be factors at Sunday's Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Expect Kevin Harvick to put the pedal to the metal at NASCAR Phoenix race Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who tangled last weekend at Las Vegas, should also be factors at Sunday's Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|46 min
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|11 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|17
|question about new format
|Wed
|jakedg
|26
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Wed
|WhyPhart
|4
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
|Fatbobby
|Mar 11
|Fatbobby
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Mar 10
|RatePharttz
|16
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC