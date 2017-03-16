Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who tangled last weekend at Las Vegas, should also be factors at Sunday's Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. Expect Kevin Harvick to put the pedal to the metal at NASCAR Phoenix race Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who tangled last weekend at Las Vegas, should also be factors at Sunday's Camping World 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.