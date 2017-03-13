EDITORIAL: Las Vegas lures another NA...

EDITORIAL: Las Vegas lures another NASCAR race

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Former NFL coach Jim Mora once went on an infamous rant, part of which went like this: "Playoffs? a You kiddin' me? Playoffs?" But as Las Vegas grows more and more into a big-league town - maybe even an NFL town - another major sports organization is bringing its playoffs here. As reported by the Review-Journal's Richard N. Velotta, representatives of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the city's tourism industry and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority converged last week to officially announce that Las Vegas would become the home of a second yearly NASCAR race beginning in fall 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip 5 hr Hilton Head 18
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... 15 hr Deserved Pharts 2
question about new format Wed jakedg 26
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mar 15 WhyPhart 4
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
Fatbobby Mar 11 Fatbobby 1
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC