EDITORIAL: Las Vegas lures another NASCAR race

Former NFL coach Jim Mora once went on an infamous rant, part of which went like this: "Playoffs? a You kiddin' me? Playoffs?" But as Las Vegas grows more and more into a big-league town - maybe even an NFL town - another major sports organization is bringing its playoffs here. As reported by the Review-Journal's Richard N. Velotta, representatives of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the city's tourism industry and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority converged last week to officially announce that Las Vegas would become the home of a second yearly NASCAR race beginning in fall 2018.

