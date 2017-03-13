Dow unveils new NASCAR race car in Tu...

Dow unveils new NASCAR race car in Tucson to promote World Water Day

TUCSON, AZ - Dow Chemical Company came to a University of Arizona facility in Tucson, Thursday, March 16, to unveil a race car designed to get us thinking about conserving water and exactly what that means. Dow and the UA are partners, working on ways to make our water supply last far into the future.

