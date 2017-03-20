Devil's Bowl Speedway to receive $10k grant from NASCAR
Vermont's Devil's Bowl Speedway announced last month that the Rutland County facility has been awarded a $10,000 grant from NASCAR for capital improvements and facility upgrades. The $10,000 grant will help complete two projects at Devil's Bowl Speedway.
