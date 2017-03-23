Danica questions NASCAR discipline af...

Danica questions NASCAR discipline after no fine for Dillon

2017-03-23

When NASCAR decided not to fine Austin Dillon for running Cole Custer into a wall last week in Phoenix, other drivers were left wondering how the sport decides who gets fined and who gets away with rambunctious behavior. Patrick is among several drivers who have been fined for on-track shenanigans seemingly less egregious than the scrape between Dillon and Custer.

