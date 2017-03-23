Dale Jr prepares for 600th race after creating own legacy
While Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepared for his 600th NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend, he couldn't help thinking about his first time. He still recalls his conversation with Tony Eury Jr., his cousin and crew chief, as he sat on that starting grid in Charlotte in 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Wed
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 20
|TimePharrt
|10
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|question about new format
|Mar 15
|jakedg
|26
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar 11
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC