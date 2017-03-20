Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to make 600th NASCAR Cup Series start
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his 600th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start Sunday in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway. Dale Earnhardt Jr. set to make 600th NASCAR Cup Series start Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make his 600th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start Sunday in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|11 hr
|JrPhartzz
|12
|Crank it up
|14 hr
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
|question about new format
|Mar 15
|jakedg
|26
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC