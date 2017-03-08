Cory McClenathan enjoying the ride in...

Cory McClenathan enjoying the ride in Off-Road Series

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Mention Cory McClenathan's name to a dedicated motorsports fan and there's an immediate connection with a Top Fuel dragster. After all, McClenathan competed in NHRA or more than 25 years, with 34 national event wins and as the first to go faster than 320 mph and the first to go under 4.8 seconds in the quarter-mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your... 18 hr GivenPharrt 2
News Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f... 19 hr Such Phart 4
Remembering & Missing Mindy <3 Thu A Friend 1
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Wed YouPharts 7
Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed Mar 7 Johny Ringo 2
question about new format Mar 7 Bubba 25
Racing in two series. Mar 6 Rich K 3
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC