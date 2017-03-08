Cory McClenathan enjoying the ride in Off-Road Series
Mention Cory McClenathan's name to a dedicated motorsports fan and there's an immediate connection with a Top Fuel dragster. After all, McClenathan competed in NHRA or more than 25 years, with 34 national event wins and as the first to go faster than 320 mph and the first to go under 4.8 seconds in the quarter-mile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Hampshire speedway manager: Don't turn your...
|18 hr
|GivenPharrt
|2
|Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and f...
|19 hr
|Such Phart
|4
|Remembering & Missing Mindy <3
|Thu
|A Friend
|1
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Wed
|YouPharts
|7
|Gibbs strategy needs to be addressed
|Mar 7
|Johny Ringo
|2
|question about new format
|Mar 7
|Bubba
|25
|Racing in two series.
|Mar 6
|Rich K
|3
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC