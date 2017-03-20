COLUMN: NASCAR off to a fast start, but ratings still sink
Kyle Larson leads in front of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin in final laps of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Sunday, March 26, 2017. Larson won the race.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar tours
|10 hr
|dadof83
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Sun
|JrPhartzz
|12
|Crank it up
|Sun
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
