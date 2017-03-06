Column: NASCAR needs some rivalries to spice up the action

A car driven by Kevin Harvick comes out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Monster Cup series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 5, 2017. A car driven by Kevin Harvick comes out of Turn 4 during a NASCAR Monster Cup series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.