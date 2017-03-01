Column: Hey, isn't that Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope?
He jogs about the garage with the urgency of a crew member, paying special attention to the shocks he built himself. Then, checking the time, Cope hustles to the hauler to change out of his racing suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|MakesPhartxx
|68
|question about new format
|Thu
|FYI
|22
|What's wrong with NASCAR
|Wed
|Superchase13
|8
|Did you hear Kurt Busch on RadioActive yesterday?
|Mar 1
|Cale 11
|1
|Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ...
|Feb 28
|Cale 11
|5
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Feb 27
|Cale 11
|1
|Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07)
|Feb 27
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|33
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC