Column: Hey, isn't that Daytona 500 w...

Column: Hey, isn't that Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

He jogs about the garage with the urgency of a crew member, paying special attention to the shocks he built himself. Then, checking the time, Cope hustles to the hauler to change out of his racing suit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) 15 hr MakesPhartxx 68
question about new format Thu FYI 22
What's wrong with NASCAR Wed Superchase13 8
Did you hear Kurt Busch on RadioActive yesterday? Mar 1 Cale 11 1
Honest Question - Is today's format worse than ... Feb 28 Cale 11 5
"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air" Feb 27 Cale 11 1
Daytona 500 questions (Nov '07) Feb 27 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 33
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC