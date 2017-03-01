Chase Elliott comes up short, again, in NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Elliott had a fast Chevrolet, as he proved conclusively after incurring a pit road speeding penalty on Lap 212. Despite serving a pass-through for the infraction, Elliott stayed on the lead lap and was running faster lap times than Harvick when a debris caution on Lap 240 slowed the field and gave Elliott a chance to regain track position.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racing in two series.
|4 hr
|Hilton Head
|2
|question about new format
|23 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|24
|points
|Sun
|RC MATTHEWS
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|Sun
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|Sat
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Sat
|ThatPharts
|4
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Sat
|Bubba
|3
