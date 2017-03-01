Carl Edwards retired from NASCAR? Not...

Carl Edwards retired from NASCAR? Not so fast, he says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

By just saying that, Edwards continued to leave the door open to racing again. In the time being, he's enjoying his time away from NASCAR, but he came to the Atlanta track Friday to help coach rookie Daniel Suarez, who is replacing Edwards in Joe Gibbs Racing's No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
question about new format 1 hr MrTinkertrain24 24
points 4 hr RC MATTHEWS 1
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) 7 hr World phartx 14
News NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom... 21 hr Holding pharts 4
News Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin... Sat ThatPharts 4
"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air" Sat Bubba 3
News NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06) Fri MakesPhartxx 68
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC