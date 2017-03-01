Carl Edwards retired from NASCAR? Not so fast, he says
By just saying that, Edwards continued to leave the door open to racing again. In the time being, he's enjoying his time away from NASCAR, but he came to the Atlanta track Friday to help coach rookie Daniel Suarez, who is replacing Edwards in Joe Gibbs Racing's No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question about new format
|1 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|24
|points
|4 hr
|RC MATTHEWS
|1
|Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|World phartx
|14
|NASCAR's Danica Patrick adamant she fairly prom...
|21 hr
|Holding pharts
|4
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Sat
|ThatPharts
|4
|"Goodyear just canÂ’t build tires that hold air"
|Sat
|Bubba
|3
|NASCAR drivers warn that transition won't be ea... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|MakesPhartxx
|68
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC