Blues 43 mins ago 6:12 a.m.Trio of Blues experience NASCAR, become instant fans
Colton Parayko and Alex Pietrangelo both have dipped their feet into the auto racing pool, Carter Hutton was admittedly a newbie. They braved the sweltering 90-plus degree heat in front of 80,000 fans at the Phoenix Raceway to see Ryan Newman claim the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Camping World 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
