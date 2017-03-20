BLOG: Give me more post race scuffles in NASCAR

If you still have not had a chance to watch the Las Vegas post race scuffle between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, what are you waiting on? For a sport that is looking for more fans at the track and watching the races on TV, this is exactly what they needed. Now don't get me wrong, I don't want to see this every week because this is not MMA or boxing.

