Auto Racing: Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series October race to feature a new twist

As Martinsville Speedway celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, fans will get more value for their tickets for the fall race as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will qualify and race on the same day - Sunday, Oct. 29. Saturday will have an "old-school'' feel as well as NASCAR will return to a "happy hour'' practice session immediately following the Alpha Energy Solutions 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. "I think the weekend schedule is going to add value to a Martinsville Speedway ticket,'' Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said.

