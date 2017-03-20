Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and fined $65,000
NASCAR has fined three teams for penalties tied to last weekend's races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and hardest hit was AJ Allmendinger for loose lug nuts on his car. NASCAR docked Allmendinger 35 points, and crew chief Randall Burnett was suspended three races.
