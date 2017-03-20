Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 r...

Allmendinger crew chief suspended 3 races and fined $65,000

15 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

NASCAR has fined three teams for penalties tied to last weekend's races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and hardest hit was AJ Allmendinger for loose lug nuts on his car. NASCAR docked Allmendinger 35 points, and crew chief Randall Burnett was suspended three races.

Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

