2017 Phoenix: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASC...

2017 Phoenix: Ricky Stenhouse Jr NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview

ADVANCE NOTES Stenhouse Jr. at Phoenix International Raceway Stenhouse has eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix with an average starting position of 17.8 and average finishing position of 22.0. Stenhouse has a total combined 14 starts at Phoenix earning six top-10 and three top-five finishes. Last time at Phoenix After leading the Roush Fenway Racing qualifying efforts, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled back to take the checkered flag in the 23rd position after an untimely caution following a green flag pit-stop cost him a lap to the leaders.

