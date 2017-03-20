2017 Martinsville: Trevor Bayne NASCAR Monster Energy Race Preview
ADVANCE NOTES Bayne at Martinsville Bayne makes his sixth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. In five previous starts at the famed Virginia short track, Bayne has recorded a best finish of 18th in the spring 2015 event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nascar tours
|Mar 27
|dadof83
|1
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Mar 26
|JrPhartzz
|12
|Crank it up
|Mar 26
|Oscar
|2
|I wish Kyle Busch had've been able to whip
|Mar 22
|elliott104
|20
|You Could Swing A Dead Cat ... Phoenix Grandsta...
|Mar 21
|Old NASCAR fan
|3
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar 20
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar 18
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC