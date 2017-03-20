2017 Atlanta: Corey LaJoie NASCAR Xfi...

2017 Atlanta: Corey LaJoie NASCAR Xfinity Race Preview

Corey LaJoie Team: No. 24 "Young Guns" Toyota Crew Chief: Clinton Cram Team Owner: James Whitener Twitter: @CoreyLaJoie and @JGLRacing Rinnai 250 - Saturday March 4th at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 Radio: Performance Racing Network , Sirius/XM Radio Channel 90 LaJoie at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Corey will be making his second career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

