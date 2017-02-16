Young, charismatic and Spanish speaki...

Young, charismatic and Spanish speaking: Auto racinga s newest star is NASCARa s dream driver

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Daytona 500 is next weekend. When you tune in, watch for the No. 19 car, a bright orange 2018 Toyota Camry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drivers walking the company line Feb 13 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 5
Should I Drink My Beer or Throw it at Jimmie J... Feb 13 RattleTheCage 1
News KC architecture firm chosen to design NFL stadi... (Apr '13) Feb 10 Brand New Phart 2
Nascar Design For Breast Cancer Awarness Feb 9 nascar_ly 2
daytona 500 - 1 month away! Feb 9 nascar_ly 4
News NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons... Feb 9 BakePhart 9
News F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa... Feb 9 TruePhartzx 6
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,457 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC