What happens when a NASCAR celebrity launches a fashion e-boutique?...

There are three career to-dos on the bucket list of celebrity NASCAR wife and fashion/lifestyle blogger Samantha Busch, and she crosses a big one off Thursday as she launches Murph Boutique, an online clothing e-tailer with trendy styles, affordable prices and a range of regular and plus-size pieces. Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and a celebrity in her own right with 206,000 followers on Twitter, 84,000 on Instagram and a healthy blog following, said she's been kicking around the idea of a boutique for years but never before felt the time was right.

