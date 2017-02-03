What happens when a NASCAR celebrity launches a fashion e-boutique?...
There are three career to-dos on the bucket list of celebrity NASCAR wife and fashion/lifestyle blogger Samantha Busch, and she crosses a big one off Thursday as she launches Murph Boutique, an online clothing e-tailer with trendy styles, affordable prices and a range of regular and plus-size pieces. Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and a celebrity in her own right with 206,000 followers on Twitter, 84,000 on Instagram and a healthy blog following, said she's been kicking around the idea of a boutique for years but never before felt the time was right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to TV booth for Clas...
|18 hr
|BoothPhartas
|4
|question about new format
|18 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|12
|NASCAR: Danica Patrick's racing team sues spons...
|20 hr
|CarPhartss
|5
|F1 "went wrong" when it started listening to fa...
|Feb 2
|WrongPhartzz
|4
|Drivers walking the company line
|Jan 31
|Cale 11
|1
|daytona 500 - 1 month away!
|Jan 30
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|3
|Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s greatest rival. (Oct '06)
|Jan 28
|Paul
|49
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC