Transactions galore: Cole Whitt and TriStar return to NASCAR Cup with Front Row charter

In a pair of related news items, TriStar Motorsports will return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series full time with driver Cole Whitt using an ownership charter leased from Front Row Motorsports that was just purchased from BK Racing. So what's the point of these consecutive transactions? It's twofold.

Chicago, IL

