Track boss wants NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

If NASCAR truly is looking to interject something different, something exciting, the racing series should look at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. That's the opinion of COTA chairman Bobby Epstein, who says he's ready to make his pitch to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

