Track boss wants NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas
If NASCAR truly is looking to interject something different, something exciting, the racing series should look at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. That's the opinion of COTA chairman Bobby Epstein, who says he's ready to make his pitch to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|question about new format
|2 hr
|JimInOhio
|17
|Danica Patrick on Twitter trolls: 'They're very...
|11 hr
|LinkPharter
|4
|Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Cra...
|14 hr
|MorePhart
|2
|Johnson's 8th title could stake him as NASCAR's...
|14 hr
|SaidPhart
|26
|Christmas wish List. (Dec '10)
|Thu
|Obama who
|26
|Chase Elliott wins Daytona pole as NASCAR begin...
|Feb 22
|CoolPhartcs
|4
|Fedup
|Feb 22
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC